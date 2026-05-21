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A flawed prescription for civic failures

A flawed prescription for civic failures

The original judgment was seen as unrealistic given the massive investment and logistics involved in removing the dogs from spaces such as railway stations, hospitals, and highways, and rehabilitating them.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:00 IST
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BengaluruSupreme Courtstray dogsOpinioneditorialcivic issues

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