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A floor test at the Lok Bhavan

A floor test at the Lok Bhavan

̧Deferring Vijay’s invitation to form the government in Tamil Nadu has weakened established practices.
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Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:43 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:43 IST
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