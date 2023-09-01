A ‘gift’ arrives, ahead of elections

The reduction in LPG price will shift focus to the continuing high prices of petrol and diesel which are difficult to justify now. Much of India’s crude imports are from Russia now and Russian crude, since the Ukraine war, is much cheaper than the Gulf crude. But the price benefit has not been passed on to consumers. Petrol, diesel prices may also be reduced in the coming days – another ‘gift’ in view of the coming elections. There could be other measures, too. Prime Minister Modi criticises opposition parties for offering ‘freebies’ to voters. Is not the reduction in LPG prices a ‘freebie’, especially when it is described as a ‘gift’. Indeed, how has the language of ‘gift’ crept into a decision of the Government of India? Is this ‘gift’ being given out of somebody’s pocket? Why are such ‘gifts’ only given ahead of elections? Why are ‘freebies’ right when the government gives them? The most important question is how the voters will respond to the message.