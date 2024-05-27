A glorious moment for India at Cannes  

India was again on the big stage of world cinema on Saturday when director Payal Kapadia won the Grand Prix, the highest award of the festival, for her feature film All We Imagine as Light. It was after 30 years that an Indian film was at Cannes for the Palm d’Or. American director Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ won the Palme d’Or but India made its presence felt at the cinema’s top forum with impressive entries.

Kapadia’s film won praise from audiences who gave it an eight-minute standing ovation on Friday after the show. The film had been talked about ever since it was selected for the competition section a few weeks ago.

Kapadia was known as a director with much promise, especially after her 2021 documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which dealt with protests by students on Indian campuses, was shown at Cannes. She was herself a leader of the protests in 2015 against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as director of the Pune film institute where she was a student.