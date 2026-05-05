<p>The eight education guarantees announced by the Karnataka government mark a welcome shift from incremental tinkering to a system-wide reform agenda. </p><p>The decision to spell out clear, time-bound commitments signals intent and accountability. The guarantees address long-standing structural gaps. </p><p>First, eliminating teacher shortages – one teacher per class up to Grade 5 and subject-wise teachers thereafter – targets the most basic deficit in learning.</p><p>Second, allowing the medium of instruction to reflect parental preference, with English alongside Kannada and backed by teacher training, recognises both aspiration and practicality. </p>.'When Karnataka fulfils its promises...': A miffed Siddaramaiah slams poll body for seeking info on guarantee scheme funds ahead of bypolls.<p>Third, free transportation for Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) students could significantly reduce rural dropouts. Equally important is the fourth guarantee: digital education, with computer learning from Grade 1 and exposure to artificial intelligence from Grade 3, alongside phased appointment of computer teachers. </p><p>The fifth and sixth guarantees – dedicated teachers for art, music, and physical education, and separate staff for non-teaching tasks – seek to restore balance in classrooms constrained by overload. The seventh introduces lesson-based assessments and mandatory bi-monthly parent-teacher meetings, embedding accountability. </p><p>Finally, exposure to skill education and competitive exam coaching from Grade 6 attempts to bridge the divide between schooling and employability. The government has also set for itself the task of making its own schools the best in the country in three years.</p>.<p>The historic examination results have clearly emboldened the government. The SSLC pass percentage stands at an unprecedented 94.1%, while the second PUC results have reached 86.48%. More telling is the performance of government institutions. </p><p>In SSLC, government schools recorded a sharp jump, with an overall pass percentage nearing 94%. Rural schools, largely government-run, outperformed their urban counterparts, while residential institutions serving the most disadvantaged also exceeded the state average. </p><p>In PUC, government colleges improved dramatically to 78.72% from 57.11% last year, with a surge in institutions recording 100% results. For perhaps the first time, the government issued full front-page advertisements inviting admissions to state-run schools – an approach typically associated with elite private institutions.</p>.Explained | Karnataka set to introduce Rohith Vemula Bill: What it means for higher education.<p>This newfound confidence must be matched with sustained delivery. Karnataka’s education budget, which hovers around 12%, needs a meaningful increase. </p><p>Beyond public spending, there is scope to tap corporate social responsibility funds and mobilise alumni networks to strengthen infrastructure. It is refreshing that the government is offering more than free textbooks, uniforms, midday meals, and milk. The real guarantee lies in quality. The targets are aspirational, and if implemented in letter and spirit, the state will become a model for others to emulate.</p>