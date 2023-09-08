A landmark judgement

Electoral malpractices are common in India but rarely has the election of an MP or MLA been declared null and void on that count. In one rare case, the Karnataka High Court has declared as null and void the election of the lone Janata Dal (S) MP from Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Prajwal had secured over 6.75 lakh votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating his nearest rival, the BJP’s A Manju by a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes in Hassan constituency. Two petitioners, G Devarajegowda, a voter, and Manju, the defeated candidate, had questioned Prajwal’s victory on the ground that he had indulged in electoral malpractice by failing to correctly disclose his assets while filing his nomination. According to the petitioners, Prajwal had suppressed income of over Rs 24 crore. The court also directed issue of notice to Prajwal’s father, former minister H D Revanna, and brother Suraj Revanna, MLC, for allegedly facilitating proxy voting. While partly allowing the petitions, the court rejected the prayer to declare Manju as the winning candidate as he himself was involved in electoral malpractices.