A landmark rocket launch

The Agnibaan launch also signifies the success of the Narendra Modi government’s space policy and validates the strategy it adopted, through the formation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-SPACe), to encourage the rise of a private space industry in India to compete with those in the US and China and those rising in Europe and Japan. That Agnikul was incubated by IIT-Madras and has been strongly supported by ISRO is commendable. The government’s space policy allows ISRO to share its expertise, experience, technologies and facilities with the private industry through agreements, and ISRO has done well to do so with Agnikul, Skyroot and several other space start-ups. ISRO, too, stands to benefit from the innovation and risk-taking ability of these start-ups. It is a model that other government science and technology institutions could adopt.