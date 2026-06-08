A long, rough road for TMC

<p class="bodytext">In the unravelling of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), shortly after its electoral rout in West Bengal, history is repeating itself. Voted out after three consecutive terms in power, the TMC is witnessing a post-defeat breakdown similar to what other parties have experienced. Former chief minister and the TMC’s founder-leader, Mamata Banerjee, has lost operational control, with most members of the legislature party rebelling against her. As many as 58 of the 80 TMC legislators, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, wrote to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu stating they were the “real” TMC. The Speaker accepted them as the recognised Opposition in the House, with Ritabrata – expelled from the TMC for anti-party activities – as the Leader of the Opposition.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ritabrata and his group of rebels framed their move as dissent against Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary and Mamata’s nephew, who is seen as her successor. They have not denounced Mamata in public and have even requested her to be their guide and adviser. But these strategic positions notwithstanding, they have broken away from the party and what it stands for. Abhishek’s rising prominence in the party had already left some of the senior leaders disgruntled. It is not just the MLAs and leaders who are leaving; the TMC faces the threat of an exodus of the rank and file. Widespread public disenchantment with the party, now identified with corruption, criminality, and authoritarian internal structures, was reflected in the Assembly election results. For a breakaway group trying to establish itself as the real Trinamool, it makes political sense to distance itself from a leadership that has lost the people’s mandate.</p>.From 215 MLAs to 20 just in a month: How Mamata's political empire collapsed.Can TMC survive itself? Mamata's party confronts gravest crisis of its 28-year existence.<p class="bodytext">The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot complain, given that the dissidents have left a weakened opposition in further disarray. This exit staged by Ritabrata, who has travelled through parties, has parallels with the one led by Eknath Shinde against the Shiv Sena leadership in Maharashtra. There, the revolt was managed by the BJP. Regional parties in other states that aligned with the BJP have seen their bases deplete. With more dissent and defections a clear possibility, the TMC and its beleaguered leader are in for testing times. For Mamata, who fought long, tough fights to hold on to power for 15 years, a fractured TMC raises existential questions. Her loss also diminishes the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. On her home turf, she will now have to brace for longer legal and political battles with an adversary who spares no trick to eliminate opposition.</p>