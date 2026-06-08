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A long, rough road for TMC

A long, rough road for TMC

The Speaker accepted them as the recognised Opposition in the House, with Ritabrata – expelled from the TMC for anti-party activities – as the Leader of the Opposition.
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Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:04 IST
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TMCMamata BanerjeeOpinioneditorial

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