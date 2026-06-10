A long-term strategy for coexistence

<p class="bodytext">The death of Sandhya Achaya, wife of a senior police officer, in an elephant attack at her family's coffee estate in Kodagu has again brought Karnataka's escalating human-wildlife conflict into sharp focus. Her death is the eighth such fatality in the district in just six months. Across Karnataka, 53 people lost their lives to wild animal attacks during the 2025-26 fiscal year, a grim reminder that what was once viewed as an occasional tragedy has become a persistent crisis. The immediate response after every fatal encounter is predictable: drive the elephant away or capture it. While such measures may be necessary in specific cases, they address symptoms rather than causes. There is also a tendency to attribute the problem solely to shrinking forests, without addressing the real issues. Habitat loss is undoubtedly a factor, but not the whole story.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Paradoxically, Karnataka's conservation efforts have been successful. Elephant and tiger populations have increased significantly over the years. The more relevant question is whether existing ecosystems can sustain these growing numbers, especially when animals are concentrated in a few conflict-prone landscapes such as Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar. Equally important is the quality of forests. The spread of invasive species, degradation of grasslands, and declining availability of food and water often push animals into plantations and farmlands.</p>.Bengaluru woman dies of suspected suffocation in Kodagu homestay.<p class="bodytext">The experience of Hassan offers valuable lessons. Instead of reacting after a tragedy, authorities there have invested in real-time monitoring, early-warning systems, village task forces, drones, and mass alerts. The objective is simple: eliminate surprise encounters, which account for the majority of fatalities. Similar systems deserve replication in other hotspots. Technology, however, is only part of the answer. Radio collaring can help track herds, but merely fitting collars on a few elephants is insufficient. Continuous monitoring, rapid dissemination of information, and swift ground-level responses are essential. Calls for translocating elephants must also be approached cautiously. Relocated elephants often attempt to return to their original ranges, creating fresh conflicts elsewhere. Likewise, domestication should remain a last resort, reserved for habitual offenders who pose a continuing threat to human life and cannot be safely managed in the wild. International experience points towards more durable solutions: protecting migration corridors, restoring degraded habitats, creating effective early-warning systems, investing in durable barriers and trenches, and involving local communities in conservation. Karnataka must move beyond crisis management and adopt a long-term strategy. The goal cannot be to choose between people and wildlife. It must be to create conditions in which both can coexist safely.</p>