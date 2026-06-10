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A long-term strategy for coexistence

A long-term strategy for coexistence

Equally important is the quality of forests. The spread of invasive species, degradation of grasslands, and declining availability of food and water often push animals into plantations and farmlands.
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Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:44 IST
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