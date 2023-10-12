A lopsided reaction to Israel-Palestine issue

Such lopsided positioning on the current conflict could mean that New Delhi may find itself on a slippery slope as far as its relations with the larger Arab world are concerned. India’s ties with many West Asian nations got a fresh impetus under the Modi government, raising their expectations of a more balanced approach by New Delhi. While the Arab world itself may be divided, for now, on the conflict, a more nuanced approach by India would have ensured that the deep ties it forged in West Asia remain intact. New Delhi would do well to remember that the current turmoil roiling West Asia could affect its own long-term strategic interests there. The Abraham accords are already under threat of unravelling and the conflict could cast a shadow on the I2U2 (India, Israel, US, UAE) initiative as well as the India-Middle East-Europe connectivity project. New Delhi would do well to remember that in diplomacy, it is always wise not to put all your eggs in one basket.