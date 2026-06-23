A mission beyond rescue drives

<p>The rescue of over 2,300 child and adolescent labourers across Karnataka over the last four years is both encouraging and disturbing. It is encouraging because it reflects the efforts of enforcement agencies; it is disturbing because every rescued child represents a failure of society to protect its most vulnerable citizens. </p><p>In a state of more than six crore people, the numbers may appear small, but even one child forced into labour instead of attending school is one too many. What is even more troubling is the poor conviction rate, which sends a dangerous message that violating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-labour">child labour </a>laws carries little risk. </p><p>To Karnataka’s credit, the problem is far less severe than in many northern and central Indian states. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for about two million child labourers, while Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra report alarmingly high numbers. Agriculture, brick kilns, mining, home-based industries, and informal urban employment remain major sources of exploitation in these states. </p><p>Karnataka, along with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has benefited from higher literacy rates, stronger school enrolment, and relatively better enforcement. However, this should not breed complacency.</p>.Over 2.3K child and adolescent labourers rescued in Karnataka in four years.<p>The law itself contains significant loopholes. The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act prohibits children from working in hazardous occupations but permits adolescents to work in non-hazardous sectors under certain conditions. </p><p>The controversial exemption allowing children to assist in family enterprises has often been misused. They are frequently portrayed as ‘helping relatives’ when, in reality, they are performing labour that deprives them of education and childhood. The judiciary has repeatedly emphasised that child labour violates fundamental rights. </p><p>The Supreme Court, in the landmark M C Mehta vs State of Tamil Nadu case, directed governments to identify, withdraw, and rehabilitate child labourers while ensuring compulsory education. Subsequent judicial interventions have reinforced the state’s duty to protect children from economic exploitation.</p>.<p>Violations continue because of inadequate inter-department coordination, shortage of labour inspectors, poor case documentation, lengthy court proceedings, and the dependence on migrant labour. Many rescued children in Karnataka are from northern and northeastern states, highlighting the interstate nature of the challenge. </p><p>The solution requires more than occasional rescue drives. States must strengthen grassroots surveillance, improve coordination among education, police, labour, and child welfare authorities, and ensure swift prosecution of offenders. School dropout tracking, support for vulnerable families, and accountability across supply chains are equally important. </p><p>A nation aspiring to become a global economic power cannot allow its children to sacrifice their future for survival.</p>