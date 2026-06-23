Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
A mission beyond rescue drives

A mission beyond rescue drives

Karnataka, along with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has benefited from higher literacy rates, stronger school enrolment, and relatively better enforcement.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinionChild laboureditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us