A moral compass to steer the AI age

<p class="bodytext">Pope Leo XIV has joined the debate on Artificial Intelligence with his 40,000-word encyclical Magnifica Humanitas issued last month, calling upon the world to take an ethical view of AI and adopt safeguards against its misuse. The head of the Catholic Church, in a detailed and thoughtful analysis of the technology moving the world, made an appeal to keep it “human-centred” and ensure that its power is not translated into authority over human life. The Vatican clarified that the argument is not for rejecting the technology, but to make it serve people responsibly and to protect their dignity. Warning against monopolistic control of the technology, the Pope said the world should learn from the fallouts of the social media age.</p>.Pope Leo urges world to 'slow down' on AI in fervent first manifesto.<p class="bodytext">Popes have in the past expressed their views on important ideas and events in human history. While they have influenced the actions of governments and the thinking of societies, they have been regarded primarily as talking points, advisories, or suggestions in recent times. In 1891, Pope Leo XIII responded to the Industrial Revolution in his encyclical, Rerum Novarum, calling for harmonious relations between capital and labour, while supporting the workers’ rights and the cause of social justice. Such thinking and concerns have shaped important discourses and guided societies in times of distress. Beyond the theological intent in the Pope’s position on AI, there is a human message that transcends faith and religion. Each generation has a responsibility to preserve the dignity of the individual, promote justice, and encourage fraternity. The message also urges the world to see an important distinction: AI is not morally neutral, so it cannot be judged only in terms of the technologies it entails.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Pope’s is not an isolated voice; others have stated apprehensions about the role AI may have on human lives. These concerns find expression when new ideas and technologies emerge. They are necessary when the world is in a race to expand the frontiers of technology. Such expansive endeavours risk becoming reckless and reaching a stage where the distinction between public good and private profit is extinguished. At a time when there is discussion about human functionalities and agencies being taken over by algorithms, at a time when autonomous warfare is in the realm of possibility, there is a need to assert that man is the measure of all technology and ideology. This is why the Pope’s call for internal restraint and external regulation of the technology resonates with the world.</p>