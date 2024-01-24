A more sincere approach is needed

The presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda attests to the fact that despite pouring scorn on the foreign policy of the country's first Prime Minister, the Modi government believes it is in its interests not to shake off this chapter of Jawaharlal Nehru's international legacy. NAM was powered by newly independent African and Asian nations that did not want to be aligned to either of the Cold War blocs.

Nehru's stewardship of NAM, along with Egypt's Gamal Abdel Nasser and Yugoslavia's Josip Tito not only allowed India to punch above its weight in international politics but also gave India a global profile that did not need to be burnished at home or abroad with grand extravaganzas. In the last century, India, a rare democracy in the post-colonial world, was a natural leader of the under-developed and developing world, then known as the “Third World”. Now, while Delhi stakes a claim to leadership of the “Global South”, its aspiration is to sit at the international high table.

In its attempts to balance between both, a so-called “relic” of the much-disparaged Nehruvian past is proving to be Delhi's best bet at pushing the idea of a multipolar world, in which it clearly hopes to be one of the poles. In his remarks, Jaishankar made a pitch for “transforming” an inequitable world through “practical steps”, and offered as an example India's own efforts on this front -- 600 projects in 78 nations, half of them in Africa, capacity-building through training, the sharing of Covid vaccines with 100 nations, and when natural disasters strike, “first responders to the developing world”.