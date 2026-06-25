A necessary check on digital abuse

<p>Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) M A Saleem's comprehensive Standing Order mandating the immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) in cases involving the non-consensual circulation of intimate photographs and videos is a long-overdue measure. </p><p>The directive closes a dangerous loophole that has long allowed police stations to evade responsibility by claiming that a victim had initially consented to the recording of the content. </p><p>The order rightly clarifies a fundamental legal principle: consent to create an image is not consent to publish or distribute it. What is surprising is that such a clarification was required in the first place. The offences covered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act are cognisable. </p><p>The law is unambiguous. Every police officer is expected to know that an FIR must be registered when information disclosing a cognisable offence is received. Refusing complaints or forcing victims to run from one police station to another is not merely insensitive; it amounts to a dereliction of duty.</p>.FPAI launches campaign against digital abuse in Dharwad.<p>Unfortunately, the Karnataka Police has repeatedly made headlines for the wrong reasons. Despite clear judicial pronouncements and statutory obligations, complaints of police refusing to register FIRs continue to surface. </p><p>The government must disclose how many officers have faced disciplinary action for such refusals. Unless accountability accompanies directives, even the best orders risk remaining on paper. </p><p>The consequences of inaction are devastating, particularly for women. A single intimate photograph or video shared without consent can destroy reputations, careers, and relationships. Victims often suffer humiliation, psychological trauma, cyberstalking, and blackmail. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepfakes">Deepfakes</a> and digitally manipulated content have made matters worse. In the age of social media, a post can reach millions within minutes, making the harm virtually irreversible.</p>.Drones, data, digital tools: way to fight rights abuses.<p>Compounding the problem are the safe harbour protections under Section 79 of the IT Act enjoyed by platforms. While intermediaries claim immunity for third-party content, they profit from the engagement generated by the very material that causes harm. </p><p>Victims frequently encounter automated responses and prolonged delays when seeking the removal of unlawful content. That is why registering an FIR is only the first step. </p><p>Police must immediately contact platforms and issue takedown notices the moment a complaint is received. Every minute of delay increases the reach of harmful content. </p><p>Major social media platforms should appoint dedicated liaison officers in every state to enable round-the-clock coordination with law enforcement agencies. Protecting privacy and dignity in the digital age requires not only swift policing but also equally swift cooperation from technology companies.</p>