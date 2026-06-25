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A necessary check on digital abuse

A necessary check on digital abuse

The directive closes a dangerous loophole that has long allowed police stations to evade responsibility by claiming that a victim had initially consented to the recording of the content.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 22:38 IST
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