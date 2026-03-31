<p class="bodytext">With the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, the state has sought to address long-debated issues pertaining to the care of dependent parents. The legislation will apply to people’s representatives and employees in the government and private sector. It prescribes that 15% of an employee’s salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, be deducted and paid to parents in cases of neglect. The Bill is well-intended and seeks to ensure a life of dignity and security for dependent parents. While the central law – the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, enacted by the UPA government – is applicable to all, the Telangana law is specifically intended for employees. The two laws come with varied provisions and procedures; it must be ensured that their implementation does not involve conflict.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bill, passed by the state assembly, underlines the increasing need for legal and institutional mechanisms to support the elderly. The breakdown of the family system has contributed to the isolation and neglect of parents in their old age. Respect and care for elders have reflected civilisational values in India but these attributes have also come under stress with the priority shifts and pressures of modern life. The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) in 2017-18 reported that 5.2% of elderly adults (aged 60 years and above) experienced abuse; 3% experienced abuse within their household. Verbal abuse was the most common form; physical and psychological abuse and financial pressures were also widely reported. The incidence could be much higher because many cases go unreported. Legislation on social issues typically involves serious challenges at the implementation stage. Families are different and so are their approaches to care for the elderly. These unique situations need to be treated with care and sensitivity. As Tolstoy said, happy families are all alike, but each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Laws should aim to reduce this unhappiness and ensure the best justice for the weakest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Other states have enacted laws and established mechanisms to ensure that parents are taken care of in their old age. Karnataka follows the central law of 2007, though it has also framed its own rules that have been invoked in many cases. The LASI revealed 10.1% abuse in the state, which is much higher than the national average. The government should assess the situation and the scope of the law’s implementation. Its findings can help shape policy and if required, set the template for a separate legislation.</p>