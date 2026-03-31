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A necessary law for elder care

A necessary law for elder care

The government should assess the situation and the scope of the law’s implementation. Its findings can help shape policy and if required, set the template for a separate legislation.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:19 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:19 IST
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