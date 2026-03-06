A necessary reset for India, Canada

<p class="bodytext">Bilateral relations between India and Canada have undergone a reset with the visit of Prime Minister Mark Carney, his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the agreements signed by the two countries. Relations came under severe strain during the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had raised allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Ties improved after Carney assumed office last year: high-level visits resumed, and talks on a trade agreement restarted. Beyond the bilateral reconnection, this presents an opportunity for the two countries, which have been affected by the United States’ tariff policies, to strengthen their trade and economic partnership. In January, Carney called at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to come together to defend themselves against great power hegemony.</p>.'Relationship back on track; we are destined to work together': Ambassador hails India-Canada ties.<p class="bodytext">The most significant among the agreements signed is the $2.6-billion, 10-year deal involving the supply of Canadian uranium for Indian nuclear reactors. It transcends commercial interests and signifies a strong strategic collaboration. Greater cooperation in the nuclear domain has been envisaged, with a plan to build large and small reactors in India using Canadian expertise. The two countries also signed agreements on bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, cultural and technological exchanges, and critical minerals. The new Strategic Energy Partnership, which covers nuclear, LNG, solar energy, and hydrogen, will help India meet its growing energy needs. Both Prime Ministers affirmed that an India-Canada economic partnership agreement will be finalised by the end of this year, aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. This will extend already robust economic ties. Canada has made major investments in India in the last 25 years. About 600 Canadian companies now operate in India, while many Indian companies have a presence in Canada. A defence dialogue to support maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific has also been planned.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Strong people-to-people relations between the two countries have been envisioned as part of the reset. Canada has an Indian diaspora of about 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and over a million non-resident Indians. There are about 400,000 Indian students in Canada, which is twice the number in the US and four times the number in the UK. Improved relations between the two countries can significantly elevate areas of mutual interest to domains of stable, long-term association. In this new round of agreements, India and Canada have an opportunity to reforge ties and make up for lost time. </p>