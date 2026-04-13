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A new dawn for Moon exploration

A new dawn for Moon exploration

The Artemis programme is the first step for humanity to peer into deep space from a lunar base.
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Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:58 IST
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:58 IST
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