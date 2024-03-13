A patriarchal rule that must go

If names are markers of individual identity, surnames can be signs of lack of freedom, social burden or even oppression. People do not have control over their first names, but if they want to have control over their surnames, they are often up against social norms, patriarchal notions and even government rules.

This is almost always the case with women who find themselves forced to change their surnames after their marriage and adopt their husband’s name or family name as their surname. They also find it difficult to drop their adopted surname. The matter is now being addressed by the Delhi High Court in a petition filed by a woman who wants to revert to her maiden name after her divorce comes through. It is not just a legal issue. It showcases social inequalities and the lack of an independent identity for women.