A pattern, message in Jammu attacks

The string of terrorist incidents in Jammu from June 9 to June 12 have shattered the illusion that the peaceful atmosphere in which the Lok Sabha elections took place was a sign of the changing mood on both sides of the Line of Control.

In Reasi, nine people were killed when terrorists targeted a bus in which they were travelling. After the driver was shot dead, the passengers were killed when the out-of-control bus fell into a gorge. Many in the bus survived, albeit with injures, due to the fall. What might have happened had the bus remained on the road at the mercy of the attackers is simply too horrific to contemplate. The timing of this attack, at the same time as the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new cabinet, suggests that those behind the attack were seeking to challenge the new government on its claim of having restored peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Three more incidents followed in quick succession over the next two days. Terrorists fired at two different checkpoints in Doda, in Jammu's Chenab Valley, injuring several security personnel. In Kathua, villagers alerted security forces about the presence of terrorists in the area. A CRPF jawan was killed in the exchange of fire that followed.