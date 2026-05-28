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A pause for ecological balance

A pause for ecological balance

Beyond halting hydropower projects, fragile landscapes need lasting environmental safeguards and policy reform
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:02 IST
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