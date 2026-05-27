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Homeopinioneditorial
A poorly timed language mandate

A poorly timed language mandate

It cannot lose sight of its primary concern – the students and their interests – and must withdraw this directive.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 19:33 IST
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