A quota fiat for political exigency

The agreement between the Maharashtra government and the Maratha quota agitationists led by activist Manoj Jarange was a face-saving agreement for both, but it is unlikely to be the final word on it.

Jarange has ended his protest and claimed that all the demands of the community for quotas in jobs and educational institutions have been accepted by the government.

The government has announced that members of the community can now claim reservation benefits by submitting an affidavit attesting to their status as Kunbis who used to be considered a backward class community in the erstwhile Nizam-ruled areas of the state. It has notified that male relatives of Marathas whose Kunbi lineage has been identified would be eligible for reservation and relatives on the women’s side would be eligible if they belonged to the same caste.