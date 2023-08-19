A red signal: Oceans are turning green

The scientists who have led the research on the colour of oceans have said: “To actually see it happening for real is not surprising, but frightening. And these changes are consistent with man-induced changes to our climate.” The impact of the change in colour on the marine ecosystems is yet to be studied fully. But it is clear that it will not be beneficial. This is because the oceans contain more life forms than the land, and life on land is crucially dependent on the health of the oceans. Planktons are critical for the existence and survival of the marine food chain. The changes in plankton can change the ability of the ocean to absorb carbon. The greening of the ocean is a red signal. The scientists said in their report: We hope people take this seriously. It’s not only models that are predicting that these changes will happen. We can now see it happening, and the ocean is changing.”