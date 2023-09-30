A return to the wisdom of Article 1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address to the UN General Assembly this week has been widely commented on and much commended for its clear enunciation of India’s policies, its view of itself and the world, and its positions and aspirations in a changing international order. His enunciations are especially relevant at a time when there is some critical scrutiny of the country, though that is largely limited to a section of the West. While Jaishankar made a forceful assertion of national interests and clearly defined the country’s positions for the global audience, there was a proposition for the domestic audience that has not been adequately noticed. That is a passage that he made from a reference to the country as Bharat at the opening to many descriptions of it as India through the speech to a final articulation with the wider and inclusive definition as India, that is Bharat.
Jaishankar’s denotation of the country is relevant because just as on the global stage, there was, within the country, scrutiny of the government’s description of the country as Bharat, made in the context of the recent G20 summit. The government and the ruling party projected it as an assertion of identity and self-respect, claiming that India was a name given by foreigners while Bharat was what we called ourselves. It was made out to be a battle between what others thought of us and what we thought about ourselves. This was a political distinction without substantial difference and was only meant to serve a narrow, political purpose. Jaishankar’s use of both at the world’s highest diplomatic forum might mean that either that purpose was poorly served or there is recognition that the purpose was without a point. Diplomacy is a lot about words, and diplomats do not use them without a purpose. If Jaishankar finally announced the formulation “India, that is Bharat” to the world as ‘consensus text’, to borrow from diplomatic language, after much debate within and without, we can only note with satisfaction the return to the wisdom of the Constitution.
Jaishankar pointed out that global “East-West polarisation is so sharp and North-South divide so deep…diplomacy and dialogue are the only effective solutions.” He highlighted the need for reconciliation in a polarised world. Back home, it is in a polarised society that India and Bharat become oppositional entities, just as East and West and North and South become in a polarised world, and that too needed reconciliation. That Jaishankar chose to effect it on the world stage must be seen as realisation that it was essential to the other important proposition he made – that of India’s role to help achieve reconciliation between East and West and North and South.