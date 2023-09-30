A return to the wisdom of Article 1

Jaishankar’s denotation of the country is relevant because just as on the global stage, there was, within the country, scrutiny of the government’s description of the country as Bharat, made in the context of the recent G20 summit. The government and the ruling party projected it as an assertion of identity and self-respect, claiming that India was a name given by foreigners while Bharat was what we called ourselves. It was made out to be a battle between what others thought of us and what we thought about ourselves. This was a political distinction without substantial difference and was only meant to serve a narrow, political purpose. Jaishankar’s use of both at the world’s highest diplomatic forum might mean that either that purpose was poorly served or there is recognition that the purpose was without a point. Diplomacy is a lot about words, and diplomats do not use them without a purpose. If Jaishankar finally announced the formulation “India, that is Bharat” to the world as ‘consensus text’, to borrow from diplomatic language, after much debate within and without, we can only note with satisfaction the return to the wisdom of the Constitution.