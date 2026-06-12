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A river lost in urban waste

A river lost in urban waste

Saving the Dakshina Pinakini will require strong anti-dumping enforcement and scientific restoration
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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