A river lost in urban waste

<p>The alarming degradation of the Dakshina Pinakini river is a stark reminder of the environmental cost of unchecked urbanisation and poor waste management. Once a seasonal river sustaining communities and agriculture across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the river is steadily being transformed into a conduit for Bengaluru’s garbage and sewage. </p><p>The latest drone footage revealing that more than 3,000 tonnes of waste have been illegally dumped into its riverbed near Kadugodi should serve as a wake-up call. </p><p>Originating in the Nandi Hills, the river flows through Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban districts before entering Tamil Nadu near Hosur, and eventually draining into the Bay of Bengal near Cuddalore. Along its roughly 400-km course, it supports irrigation, groundwater recharge, and the livelihoods of thousands of farming families. Its ecological and economic significance, therefore, extends far beyond state boundaries.</p>.KSPCB issues notices to nine polluting industries in Koppal.<p>This is not the first time the river has come under scrutiny. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier reopened proceedings against Karnataka over industrial effluent flowing downstream into Tamil Nadu. The pollution has become an interstate issue, with toxic froth and contaminated water affecting the Kelavarapalli reservoir near Hosur, a key water source for the region. </p><p>This has drawn repeated protests from Tamil Nadu farmers, who accuse Karnataka of exporting its urban waste at the expense of their agrarian economy. The consequences are equally severe for farmers in Hoskote, Anekal, and neighbouring regions. Toxic leachate from illegally dumped waste can persist in soil and aquifers for years, making ecological restoration increasingly difficult and expensive. The latest dumping also exposes the lucrative economics behind this environmental crime. </p><p>Waste contractors entrusted with scientifically processing garbage from apartment complexes allegedly collected fees of Rs 12 per kg but instead dumped 10 to 15 truckloads a day into the riverbed, reportedly earning illicit profits running into crores of rupees.</p>.<p>The government must respond with urgency. Illegal dumping syndicates should face stringent criminal prosecution, and errant officials must be held accountable. Continuous surveillance using drones and satellite imagery, strict monitoring of waste transport vehicles, and scientific remediation of polluted stretches should become immediate priorities. </p><p>Equally important is ensuring that Bengaluru’s waste is scientifically processed rather than diverted into natural ecosystems. The Dakshina Pinakini is not a drainage channel for a growing metropolis but a living river that sustains thousands downstream. Restoring its health is not only an environmental obligation but also a moral responsibility owed to future generations.</p>