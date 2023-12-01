A serious matter

The allegation contained in the chargesheet of an alleged Indian narcotics trafficker indicted in a New York court that he and an Indian government official were conspiring to have a Sikh separatist -- an American citizen -- assassinated by a hired gun is explosive. Though the target is not named, it is clear from the chargesheet that it is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the controversial Khalistani activist that India has designated as a terrorist. The plot was thwarted because both the ‘hitman’ and the middleman who hired him turned out to be undercover US law-enforcing officials. The Indian government official is not named, but in his communications with Nikhil Gupta, the accused described himself as a “senior field officer”, with “security management” and “intelligence” responsibilities, with a previous stint in the Central Reserve Police Force. That does not leave too much to the imagination. More damagingly, the chargesheet appears to connect the official with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Back in September, India had dismissed as “absurd” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of official Indian involvement in that killing. Perhaps Delhi may have chosen more cautious words had it known of the volume of evidence that US investigators seem to have collected to substantiate their allegations, including voice and text messages, and emails between Gupta and his co-conspirator (presented in the chargesheet as CC1).