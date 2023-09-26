A shameful exercise in credit-hogging

The temptation to claim ownership of everything right and good in the country for oneself and blame the other side for everything wrong and bad is natural for parties in competitive politics. This is especially so when elections are in sight. Even at the time of Chandrayaan-3 landing, the television screen was dedicated to showcasing Prime Minister Modi, rather than to the actual visual of the lander touching down. The government has since claimed the moment of national achievement as its own without giving due credit for it to earlier governments. It did so in parliament and that provoked the Opposition to even question its commitment to scientific spirit and temperament. National projects like the lunar mission belong to everyone, and they would not have been possible without the foundation laid by previous governments and leaders. The lunar mission was a victory of Indian science, supported by the entire nation. It was not the victory of any one government or leader.