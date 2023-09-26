A shameful exercise in credit-hogging

One important item on the agenda of last week’s special session of parliament, other than the Women’s Reservation Bill, was a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Both Houses discussed ISRO’s achievement, which raised the country’s stature in the scientific world, and congratulated the scientists and engineers who made it possible. This was right and appropriate because the lunar landing deserved to be acknowledged by the country’s highest democratic forum. If the women’s bill was about empowerment of half the country’s population, the Chandrayaan-3 success showed the country was scientifically and technologically empowered to claim its place as a space power. The fact that there were many women scientists behind the Chandrayaan mission may also have made a casual but happy link between parliament’s two important items of business.
But the intention of the ruling party and the reaction of the Opposition, as seen in the speeches made by members, was more to assign greater credit for the achievement to their own leaders than to ISRO and its team. While the ruling party members sought to make out that the Chandrayaan mission happened only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress members recounted the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru and other former Prime Ministers and scientists of earlier generations for laying the basis for space exploration and research and making contributions in other areas. Congress member Jayaram Ramesh told the government in the Rajya Sabha not to make the space programme an “instrument of muscular nationalism.” Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh countered him and said it was Prime Minister Modi who created the environment for the success of the programme. The discussion eventually descended to the level of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s crude, hate and prejudice-filled speech in Lok Sabha, the likes of which hadn’t been seen in parliament.
The temptation to claim ownership of everything right and good in the country for oneself and blame the other side for everything wrong and bad is natural for parties in competitive politics. This is especially so when elections are in sight. Even at the time of Chandrayaan-3 landing, the television screen was dedicated to showcasing Prime Minister Modi, rather than to the actual visual of the lander touching down. The government has since claimed the moment of national achievement as its own without giving due credit for it to earlier governments. It did so in parliament and that provoked the Opposition to even question its commitment to scientific spirit and temperament. National projects like the lunar mission belong to everyone, and they would not have been possible without the foundation laid by previous governments and leaders. The lunar mission was a victory of Indian science, supported by the entire nation. It was not the victory of any one government or leader.