A shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court’s stay on the Surat chief judicial magistrate’s sentencing of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case has righted a wrong, and come as a shot in the arm for him, the Congress, and the INDIA coalition. It has also helped put the orders of the lower courts, including one by the Gujarat High Court refusing to grant a stay, in better perspective. The three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai rightly did not go into the merits of the case, filed against Gandhi for his remarks about the Modi surname, as a bail hearing is not the time for evidence testing. It gave indications of the weakness of the case and the untenability of lower court rulings. The court also remarked that Gandhi’s comments, which invited the defamation case, were not in good taste, and that a person in public life is expected to exercise restraint in his public speeches. It observed that politicians who spoke at many public meetings tended to forget the norms of propriety. While this is so, the court found the lower courts' handling of the case faulty.