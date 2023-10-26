A step closer to putting Indians in space

The test has given much data that will be useful to ISRO in its future flight plans. Importantly, it has given it confidence to proceed with an important project. ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that the crew module has been recovered intact and that all the parameters are good. He also said that the organisation has planned a series of further tests to be done in the coming weeks and months. There was some uncertainty about the test when the launch was to be done last week. It was delayed by weather, and was again postponed just when the launch was about to take place due to an unknown glitch. It was announced that the programme was postponed. But the problem was identified quickly and resolved, and the launch was rescheduled and executed within an hour’s time.