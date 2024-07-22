A systems outage that jolted the world

The outage again raises several questions about the security of computer systems, the safety of the data that they carry, and the consequences of accidental or deliberate breach. There was probably no intent to create mischief and upend the systems on Friday, but the fact that it was a sentinel of security who failed will not be missed. It could have been testing, deployment or procedure problems that sent the screens crashing, but it is not a comforting feeling that several layers of security gave way to let the monster loose on the world. While the glitch was identified immediately and steps were taken to straighten it, the consequences would have been entirely different if it had been a malicious attack–we would have witnessed scenes from science fiction and apocalyptic films. Any number of lives and billions of dollars could have been at stake. Such a situation involving national security would be unimaginable, though it is always stated that military systems are totally cut off and immune to any bugs and malware. That does not stop anyone from imagining cyber Pearl Harbours and software Sarajevos.