A systems outage that jolted the world

A number of services, businesses and many of life’s routines were disrupted and thrown into confusion on Friday by an IT failure that originated in a Microsoft outage and spread like a digital pandemic across the world. Planes were grounded and health services, banking and retail businesses were hit. Ironically, it was caused by a software upgrade by CrowdStrike, a prominent cybersecurity platform, whose function is to detect cyber threats and protect computer systems from them. The “blue screen of death” that splashed across computer screens was a reminder of the vulnerability of the systems that centrally link the entire world in a software chain. The systems have been put back to life in most places, and considering the enormity of the outage, it was done in quick time. But complete recovery could take weeks.
The outage again raises several questions about the security of computer systems, the safety of the data that they carry, and the consequences of accidental or deliberate breach. There was probably no intent to create mischief and upend the systems on Friday, but the fact that it was a sentinel of security who failed will not be missed. It could have been testing, deployment or procedure problems that sent the screens crashing, but it is not a comforting feeling that several layers of security gave way to let the monster loose on the world. While the glitch was identified immediately and steps were taken to straighten it, the consequences would have been entirely different if it had been a malicious attack–we would have witnessed scenes from science fiction and apocalyptic films. Any number of lives and billions of dollars could have been at stake. Such a situation involving national security would be unimaginable, though it is always stated that military systems are totally cut off and immune to any bugs and malware. That does not stop anyone from imagining cyber Pearl Harbours and software Sarajevos.
The outage brings an adverse focus on the world’s reliance on centralised and interconnected cyber systems and on a few dominant technology providers. Dependence on a worldwide network of servers and satellites carries the risk not only of inconvenience and discomfort but of serious disasters and dystopian crises. It is necessary to think of erecting stronger safeguards and firewalls, and putting in place systems less prone to danger. A sole and narrow Windows to the world, when shut, can choke. There are now warnings of a second wave of the crisis, and the world should be prepared for it.