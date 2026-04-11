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A test of credibility for KSOU

A test of credibility for KSOU

Controversies point to politicisation and governance gaps at the university, calling for urgent reform
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:59 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:59 IST
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