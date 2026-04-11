<p class="bodytext">The latest controversy at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is less an aberration and more a continuation of a troubled institutional history. Established in 1996 to democratise higher education through distance learning, KSOU has lurched from one controversy to another, raising persistent questions about governance and credibility. Its most damaging phase came in 2015, when the University Grants Commission withdrew recognition, citing blatant violations of norms. Although recognition was restored in 2018 after corrective measures, the reputational damage endures. Subsequent missteps have only deepened scepticism. The decision to confer honorary doctorates on “questionable candidates” triggered dissent within the Board of Management. A one-man inquiry led by Justice B A Patil is now probing a range of alleged irregularities.</p>.Karnataka Governor asks Siddaramaiah govt to withdraw sanctions on KSOU.<p class="bodytext">The immediate flashpoint, however, was the three-day convention on RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, co-hosted by the university, with Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase heading the reception committee. In a state where the dispensation has deep differences with the RSS, the event embarrassed the government, with Congress legislators hauling Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar over the coals. Worse, while the university had invited Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Sudhakar, who is the pro-chancellor, was kept in the dark. In a show-cause notice, the government has accused Halase of misusing the campus for private, ideological purposes. Beyond these faultlines, a larger question emerges: should publicly funded universities align themselves with political or religious organisations at all? Such precedents risk opening the floodgates to competing assertions, turning campuses into battlegrounds rather than centres of learning.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Further precipitating matters, the government has now frozen the university’s bank accounts, citing <span class="italic"><em>prima facie</em></span> evidence of financial irregularities flagged by the inquiry. This has stalled budget finalisation and threatens to disrupt academic functioning, leaving the students and faculty to bear the consequences of an avoidable standoff. The impasse is exacerbated by the fact that the incumbent VC continues on a six-month extension after the expiry of his term. A more prudent course would be to appoint an interim VC in accordance with the statute and restore administrative stability. Given the gravity of the allegations, the appointment of a senior bureaucrat as Registrar (Administration) can help cleanse the system. The Minister’s proposal for a uniform university law is a step forward, but piecemeal reform will not suffice. What is needed is a comprehensive, expert-led overhaul to ensure that institutions like KSOU do not drift further from their founding purpose.</p>