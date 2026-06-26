A test of integrity and transparency

<p>With the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) reportedly confirming irregularities in the management of donations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya-ram-mandir">Ram Temple in Ayodhya</a>, the temple’s functioning has come under the scanner. </p><p>The temple’s administrators – the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust – face a tough task explaining the alleged embezzlement involving jewellery and crores of rupees. </p><p>After the charges became public, ornaments and cash valued at about Rs 2 crore have been reportedly recovered. The final report of the three-member SIT, set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, is expected to reveal the real scale of the misappropriation.</p>.Ayodhya Ram Mandir bomb plot terror suspect sent to 10-day police custody.<p>The disclosures carry significant political implications because the Ram Temple has been integral to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological and electoral narratives, with its construction framed by leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as an act of nation-building. </p><p>The temple has since been elevated beyond a religious institution into a symbol of national pride. </p><p>Allegations of financial misappropriation and administrative lapses, therefore, risk tarnishing not only the temple’s management but also those politically associated with it. With Uttar Pradesh heading into Assembly elections next year, the controversy is particularly uncomfortable for the ruling party. </p><p>While Opposition leaders have accused the establishment of shielding the culprits, the BJP has dismissed the allegations as an attempt to defame the temple and hurt religious sentiments. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to await the SIT’s findings.</p>.Ayodhya Ram mandir row | FIR lodged in 'embezzlement of donations' case as SIT probe continues.<p>Yet questions have been raised about the credibility and scope of the ongoing inquiry. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rationale of an SIT investigation in the absence of a First Information Report (FIR). </p><p>On Thursday, two days after the preliminary report, an FIR was registered against eight people in connection with the allegations. The concerns are compounded by the composition of the investigation team. The SIT is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. Its preliminary report was submitted to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who also serves as the state government’s ex officio representative on the temple trust. </p><p>This official structuring of the probe has invited allegations of a conflict of interest. The charges call for a credible and independent investigation that must lead to a full public disclosure of the temple’s accounts. Built through donations from the devotees, the temple owes its supporters complete transparency. </p><p>The issue extends far beyond allegations of theft or administrative lapses. It concerns the integrity, accountability, and sanctity of one of the country’s most revered religious institutions.</p>