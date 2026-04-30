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A trade deal with essential safeguards

A trade deal with essential safeguards

India deepens trade and investment with New Zealand, while protecting sensitive domestic sectors
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Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:36 IST
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