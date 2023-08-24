A tremendous, important feat

It was a short descent for the spacecraft that touched down on the moon’s surface at about 6.04 pm on Wednesday, but it marked the long ascent of a nation to the top space-faring league in the world.
When Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the moon’s south pole, India marked its arrival much more emphatically than in the past in the global space race arena, as well as signalled that it is there for the long term.
The success of Chandrayaan-3 is impressive because the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has proved through it that it can come back from setbacks and failures, take on tough challenges and come out on top. The Chandrayaan-2 mission had failed to make a soft landing on the moon four years ago and crash-landed on its surface. ISRO learnt the lessons of that failure and Chandrayaan-3 was built to be fail-safe. It has landed smoothly and is now ready for its mission on the moon.
The success of the landing is particularly remarkable in light of the failure of Luna-25, the Russian spacecraft that was scheduled to reach the moon just a couple of days ahead of the Indian mission’s tryst with it. Russia is a pioneer and veteran in spacefaring and India’s success where Russia failed gives an extra glow to the Chandrayaan-3 feat. Spacecraft from four countries — Israel, India, Japan and Russia — have tried to land on the moon in the last four years and failed, each a reminder of how treacherous landing on another celestial body millions of miles away will always be. India is the fourth country, after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union, to succeed in soft-landing on the moon. The success will boost the country’s global profile and the morale and spirits of not only ISRO but all Indians.
The landing on the moon is important not just as a demonstration of India’s technological capabilities. The moon will play an important role for the world in the coming decades.
It is likely to have resources which the world will need. It will serve as a station for space exploration and journeys to other regions in the solar system and beyond. Its importance in economic, strategic, and technological areas is yet to be fully understood, and so the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, especially given that it will explore the hitherto unexplored south pole of the moon, cannot be overstated. The scientists and engineers of ISRO deserve the nation’s congratulations for taking the country there. It should pave the way for other, and greater, successes in future. The tricolour is firmly planted on the moon, and the country can well be proud of it.