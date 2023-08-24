A tremendous, important feat

The success of the landing is particularly remarkable in light of the failure of Luna-25, the Russian spacecraft that was scheduled to reach the moon just a couple of days ahead of the Indian mission’s tryst with it. Russia is a pioneer and veteran in spacefaring and India’s success where Russia failed gives an extra glow to the Chandrayaan-3 feat. Spacecraft from four countries — Israel, India, Japan and Russia — have tried to land on the moon in the last four years and failed, each a reminder of how treacherous landing on another celestial body millions of miles away will always be. India is the fourth country, after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union, to succeed in soft-landing on the moon. The success will boost the country’s global profile and the morale and spirits of not only ISRO but all Indians.