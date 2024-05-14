A verdict but not full justice

The verdict in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, which came last week, 11 years after the well-known rationalist was killed, is marked by denial of justice not only due to the delay but also due to its failure to bring to justice all those who were linked with the murder. A special court in Pune convicted two persons for shooting Dabholkar but acquitted three others who had been accused of being part of the conspiracy behind the murder. They included Virendrasinh Tawade, whom the investigating CBI had named as the “main conspirator”. The agency had maintained that all five persons were linked to Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindutva outfit, but it failed to prove the case against three. The court has made stinging remarks about the agency and its investigation. It said that the three have been acquitted not because they didn’t play a role but because the investigators – the CBI and the Maharashtra Police -- failed to do their job. The court also criticised the Maharashtra authorities for their lapses.