A victory for democratic principles

By striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court has delivered a victory to the people of India on a core principle of electoral democracy — that the voter has the right to, and should, know who is funding political parties and their election machines. All the criticism and apprehensions about the Electoral Bonds scheme that have been voiced have been validated by the Supreme Court, which has comprehensively struck it down in a unanimous five-judge bench verdict. The court has declared the scheme violative of the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The arguments advanced by the government in defence of the scheme have all been found untenable by the court. The Narendra Modi government had introduced the Electoral Bonds scheme in the 2017 Union Budget, passing it off as part of the Finance Bill with the claim that it would enhance transparency in political funding. It has since been the instrument through which the ruling BJP has collected the lion’s share of over Rs 13,000 crore donated by companies and rich individuals anonymously. The amendments that were made to the Income Tax Act, the Representation of Peoples Act and the Companies Act to enable the unlimited anonymous donations to political parties, while giving tax exemption to both donor and receiving party, have been held to be unconstitutional.