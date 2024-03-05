A welcome amendment

The amendment to the Karnataka Police Act to enhance the minimum tenure for police officers in operational roles from one year to two years is welcome as it will go a long way in strengthening policing, while curbing corruption in postings at least to some extent. The new rule will apply to officers of the rank of Additional Director-General of Police who are on field duty, Inspector General of Police, Superintendents of Police in-charge of a district, Additional SPs on operation duties, besides Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors in charge of police stations. The one-year term had come as a hindrance in many ways as officers, especially those at Inspector level, would be shunted out just as they were about to get familiar with their jurisdiction. This had taken a toll on effective policing, particularly in terms of maintenance of law and order, crime detection and intelligence gathering. At the same time, there are many influential officers who have managed to remain posted in preferred postings, including in Bengaluru, for years on end. Allowing officers to grow roots in particular locations is also not healthy as they tend to develop vested interests. Besides, all officers are required to gain experience of policing in both urban and rural areas. The government should immediately uproot such officers, though it may not be an easy task given the political clout they enjoy.