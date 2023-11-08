A welcome rail link to Bangladesh

A new rail link between Agartala in North-East India and Akhaura in Bangladesh expands the existing connectivity between the two countries. It also provides a shorter, more direct route from West Bengal to Tripura through Bangladesh, instead of the circuitous link that went around the neighbouring country. Between Kolkata and Agartala, two state capitals located on either side of Bangladesh, the travel time has been shortened from 38 hours to just 12 hours. And significantly, it connects Bangladesh to an Indian state that played an important role in the country's liberation from Pakistan in 1971. With 15 lakh refugees from the then East Pakistan, a lakh more than its own population, Tripura was a training hub of the ‘Muktijoddha’ or liberation fighters.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared the new link a “gateway for tourism and transport between India and Bangladesh”. The true test of this would be the ease with which the two sides facilitate the passage of goods and people. Trade, for instance, needs more streamlined customs procedures, better harmonisation of the rules on either side, and less paperwork. Going by anecdotal accounts, the existing gateway between West Bengal at Petrapol on the Bangladesh border is a nightmare of procedures and delays. The Integrated Checkpoint is at the moment more a chokepoint. Tourism, too, would need a more welcoming approach to visitors from neighbouring countries, with efficient immigration processes. Communalism has spread fast in the North-East, linked as it is to “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. This hardly makes for a conducive atmosphere in the region, though Tripura has been spared the kind of toxic Hindu vs Muslim rhetoric that is seen in some other states of the North-East.
India's growing connectivity with Bangladesh stands out in South Asia, which is known as the least integrated region in the world. The Mitali Express connects Siliguri in North Bengal with the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. The Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna that began in 2017 revived a pre-1965 rail link between the two sides. The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express started in April 2008. That the new rail link, all of 12.24 km -- 5.64 km in Tripura and 6.78 km in the Brahmbaria district of Bangladesh -- took 10 years to complete after the signing of the MoU in 2013 with the inevitable escalation in cost, is astonishing. It says much about India's ability to deliver quickly on infrastructure projects in the neighbourhood and in other places where Delhi seeks to project itself as offering better, non-extractive development alternatives to China. Not all the delays may be attributable to the Indian side. That only means Delhi has its work cut out on the other side, too.