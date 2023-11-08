A welcome rail link to Bangladesh

India's growing connectivity with Bangladesh stands out in South Asia, which is known as the least integrated region in the world. The Mitali Express connects Siliguri in North Bengal with the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. The Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna that began in 2017 revived a pre-1965 rail link between the two sides. The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express started in April 2008. That the new rail link, all of 12.24 km -- 5.64 km in Tripura and 6.78 km in the Brahmbaria district of Bangladesh -- took 10 years to complete after the signing of the MoU in 2013 with the inevitable escalation in cost, is astonishing. It says much about India's ability to deliver quickly on infrastructure projects in the neighbourhood and in other places where Delhi seeks to project itself as offering better, non-extractive development alternatives to China. Not all the delays may be attributable to the Indian side. That only means Delhi has its work cut out on the other side, too.