A worrying issue for state, nation

India’s high economic burden from suicides is a matter of serious concern, and it is particularly worrying that Karnataka tops the list of states, with about one-fifth of the burden, though it has just about 5% of the national population. Suicide is not just a problem that affects individuals and families socially, emotionally and economically. It imposes a heavy economic cost on the nation, apart from others that are immediately affected by it.
The maximum number of suicides are seen in the most productive age group of 20-34, which also accounts for 53% of the national economic burden from suicides overall.
Karnataka’s economic burden is estimated at $2.78 billion. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 45% of the national burden, which is more than the country’s health budget. These are figures from a nationwide study of suicides published in The Lancet. They throw light on an aspect of suicide which has not received adequate attention.
Karnataka has been known to have a higher suicide rate than many other states. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state was among the top five states for suicides and reported 8% of the total number of suicide cases in the country in 2021.
About 1,500 farmer suicides have been reported from the state in the last 15 months alone, and Belagavi, Haveri and Dharwad top the list. Instances of suicides caused by mental health issues have been increasing every year.
Reports said 36 people ended their lives every day in 2021, and the reasons included depression, addictions, mental disorder, shrinking space for social interactions, and economic problems.
A detailed investigation is needed to find out the reasons specific to the state, and appropriate policies should be formulated to deal with the problem. The government, community organisations, organisations working in the health sector, educational institutions, and companies and workplaces, all have their role in the matter.
India has the dubious distinction of being called the ‘suicide capital’ of the world, with a death rate of around 14 per one lakh population, against the global average of nine.
The National Suicide Prevention Strategy aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10% by 2030. But mental health is neglected and underfunded, and receives less than 1% of the health budget.
The findings about the economic impact of suicides give a new dimension to the problem. They should lead to policies and action plans which are more effective in preventing suicides. Social, economic and even cultural factors may need greater reckoning, and issues like poverty, unemployment and related issues will have to be taken into consideration to make prevention strategies more effective. Removing the reasons for suicide is as important as strategies to prevent it by counselling and other measures.