A worrying issue for state, nation

India’s high economic burden from suicides is a matter of serious concern, and it is particularly worrying that Karnataka tops the list of states, with about one-fifth of the burden, though it has just about 5% of the national population. Suicide is not just a problem that affects individuals and families socially, emotionally and economically. It imposes a heavy economic cost on the nation, apart from others that are immediately affected by it.

The maximum number of suicides are seen in the most productive age group of 20-34, which also accounts for 53% of the national economic burden from suicides overall.

Karnataka’s economic burden is estimated at $2.78 billion. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 45% of the national burden, which is more than the country’s health budget. These are figures from a nationwide study of suicides published in The Lancet. They throw light on an aspect of suicide which has not received adequate attention.