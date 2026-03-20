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A worrying retreat on trans rights

A worrying retreat on trans rights

Amendment erodes transgender right to self-identification, risking further exclusion and discrimination.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 20:01 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 20:01 IST
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TransgenderOpinioneditorialTransgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill

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