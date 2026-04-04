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A wrong turn in the EV story

A wrong turn in the EV story

The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduces a tiered lifetime road tax on electric cars and buses from April 1, 2026, while retaining exemptions for two-wheelers.
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Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:51 IST
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:51 IST
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