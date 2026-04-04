<p class="bodytext">Karnataka’s decision to end a decade-long tax holiday for electric vehicles (EVs) marks a clear policy shift from incentivising adoption to asserting market maturity. The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduces a tiered lifetime road tax on electric cars and buses from April 1, 2026, while retaining exemptions for two-wheelers. But the assumption that the EV industry has matured warrants scrutiny. The state was an early mover in promoting electric mobility, offering a 100% tax exemption that helped narrow the price gap with conventional vehicles. The Bill proposes a 5-8% tax on vehicles costing below Rs 25 lakh, while those exceeding this threshold are already subject to a 10% levy. For buyers, this translates into a sharp increase in on-road prices, potentially running into tens of thousands or even lakhs. Such a shift threatens to dampen demand, especially among first-time and price-sensitive consumers. Karnataka accounts for a notable share of India’s electric car sales, but the supporting ecosystem remains uneven. Charging infrastructure is patchy outside major cities, grid readiness is evolving, and service networks are far from uniform. While range anxiety has eased, it has not disappeared. Taxing a sector still in transition could slow the momentum that policy once sought to accelerate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There are broader economic implications. A sudden pivot from incentives to taxes could introduce uncertainty for manufacturers, fleet operators, and infrastructure providers, particularly when other states continue to offer concessions. Subsidies cannot be indefinite, and global trends point to a gradual withdrawal of incentives. But such transitions must be calibrated, as abrupt shifts tend to unsettle markets. The most contentious element is the provision to levy tax, even on a depreciated basis, on already registered vehicles. This raises serious concerns as buyers who bought vehicles under a zero-tax regime did so with legitimate expectations of continuity. Altering those terms <span class="italic"><em>ex post facto</em></span> is unwise policy; it also raises questions of fairness and legal validity. Such provisions are likely to face judicial scrutiny as the Supreme Court has consistently held that laws which extinguish vested rights or impose unreasonable burdens may fall foul of constitutional guarantees.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The real question is how the transition should be managed without the state squandering its pioneering edge. A phased approach, linked to demonstrable improvements in infrastructure and environmental goals, would have been more prudent. In seeking to raise an estimated Rs 250 crore from this policy shift, the government could risk undermining the very progress it helped create, striking at the foundation of the EV industry.</p>