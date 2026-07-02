ABC: Reset before raising targets

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda</a> was fully justified in pulling up officers overseeing the city’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme during a recent meeting of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)</a>.</p>.<p>His frustration reflects the concerns of countless Bengalureans who have watched the stray dog problem persist despite years of assurances, extensive sterilisation drives, and substantial public expenditure.</p>.<p>Introduced around 2000 as a humane alternative to culling, the ABC programme sought to control the stray dog population through sterilisation and vaccination.</p>.<p>After the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was formed in 2007, the initiative expanded through partnerships with NGOs entrusted with capturing, sterilising, and releasing dogs. Over Rs 120 crore has been spent since then, including Rs 40 crore in the last five years.</p>.<p>The arithmetic, however, does not add up. Official records show that between 2016 and 2023 alone, 3.3 lakh sterilisation surgeries were performed – more than the entire stray dog population of 3.1 lakh recorded in the 2019 census.</p>.<p>Given that the average lifespan of a street dog is only six to eight years, such extensive sterilisation should have caused a drastic reduction in the population. Instead, the latest survey still estimates 2.79 lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stray-dogs">stray dogs</a>.</p>.'Where’s the result?' Krishna Byre Gowda fumes at poor animal birth control implementation in Bengaluru.<p>Either dogs are being counted repeatedly, records are grossly inflated, animals from neighbouring areas are constantly replacing sterilised ones, or the programme has been poorly executed. Whatever the explanation, taxpayers deserve answers.</p>.<p>The programme’s weaknesses are well known. Poor monitoring of NGOs, inadequate record-keeping, interrupted contracts, questionable surgical standards, insufficient post-operative care, and the absence of rigorous performance audits have repeatedly been flagged.</p>.<p>The Minister has directed that annual sterilisation targets be doubled from 45,000 to 90,000 and warned officers of disciplinary action for poor performance. Accountability is welcome, but increasing targets without addressing the structural flaws risks repeating the mistakes.</p>.<p>Experience shows that routine warnings have zero impact on complacent officers; if Byre Gowda truly means business, he must initiate exemplary punitive action as a deterrent.</p>.<p>The GBA should suspend the programme briefly, commission an independent scientific audit, verify sterilisation records, examine the performance of every participating NGO, and identify operational gaps before resuming work.</p>.<p>The programme requires a scientific reset before fresh targets are announced. Unless all loopholes are plugged, Bengaluru will spend several hundred crores more over the next two decades only to find the stray dog population unchanged.</p>