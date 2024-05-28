Absolute numbers: Better late than never

The Election Commission has done well to release the constituency-wise data of the absolute number of votes cast in the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections after persistently refusing to do so. The Commission came out with the data on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court refused to direct the Commission to disclose details of Form 17C, which contains the polling data at the booth level.

The Commission had told the court at the time of hearing that it was not legally bound to release the data and that it could be put to mischief if it was released.

The demand for Form 17C to be made public came up only because the Commission had shown its reluctance to make public the absolute voting numbers, as it had always done in previous elections. It is not known why it changed its mind on the matter of absolute numbers after the court had decided not to issue a direction to it.

But perhaps the move will stand it in good stead when the matter comes up before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, perhaps after the court vacation.