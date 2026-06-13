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Abuse of process, justice at a price

Abuse of process, justice at a price

Another fallen case exposes enforcement overreach, with the burden of proof falling on the accused
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 19:42 IST
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