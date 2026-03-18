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Access to water does not assure quality

Access to water does not assure quality

Water contamination in Karnataka calls for quality-focused reforms and regularised monitoring.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:12 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:12 IST
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