<p class="bodytext">The massive fire that gutted over 30 shops in a three-storey commercial complex in Chickpet on February 25 was a near-miss that Bengaluru cannot afford to dismiss lightly. The blaze, which broke out around 6.30 am in Kumbarpet off Avenue Road, raged for more than eight hours, destroying businesses dealing in fancy goods, perfumes, toys, printing material and hardware. That no lives were lost owed more to timing than to preparedness; most shops were shut, and workers who use the upper floors as makeshift overnight dormitories were evacuated before the fire intensified. The incident exposes familiar but unresolved red flags in the Pete area. Most alarming was the nearly two-hour delay in alerting the fire department, with shopkeepers reportedly attempting to douse the flames themselves. This allowed a containable fire to escalate into a major blaze. Equally troubling is the routine misuse of retail buildings as godowns, stocked with highly flammable plastic goods, perfumes and chemicals. An electrical short circuit is suspected, once again drawing attention to ageing wiring struggling to cope with modern commercial loads.</p>.Bengaluru: Chickpet fire sparks call for better access to Pete areas.<p class="bodytext">Chickpet’s physical form magnifies these risks. Buildings stand wall-to-wall, leaving no setbacks to arrest the spread of fire. Staircases are narrow and frequently blocked by stored goods, while ventilation is almost non-existent. The narrow, inaccessible lanes and lack of a dedicated underground hydrant network forced fire tenders to park 500 metres away, relaying water through long hose pipes. That a complex housing 125 shops could function without robust fire-safety oversight reflects long-standing regulatory gaps in dense commercial districts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Redevelopment is often projected as the obvious solution. In theory, a comprehensive rebuild could widen access roads, segregate storage, and introduce modern fire infrastructure. In practice, however, this may not suit Chickpet. As part of the original Pete established by Kempegowda in the 16th century, it carries immense historical and cultural weight. Besides, fragmented ownership and the scale of daily commerce make wholesale demolition legally contentious and economically disruptive. This reality makes immediate, enforceable reforms unavoidable. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) must prioritise electrical audits, underground cabling, lane-level fire hydrants, and permanent stationing of mini fire tenders within the market. Storage of hazardous material must be strictly regulated, escape routes kept clear, and trader associations trained as first responders. Early-warning systems, such as wireless smoke alarms, can provide critical minutes in areas with limited access. The Chickpet fire is not an isolated mishap but a reminder of accumulated neglect. Acting on it decisively can prevent a far deadlier incident and safeguard a commercial district that remains vital to Bengaluru’s economy and heritage.</p>