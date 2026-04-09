<p class="bodytext">Karnataka’s decision to mandate a comprehensive audit of teenage pregnancies marks a necessary and overdue intervention in a persistent public health and social challenge. By directing both government and private hospitals to report every adolescent pregnancy and subject each case to scrutiny, the state has signalled its intent to move beyond aggregate statistics and examine the lived realities behind them. This is a welcome shift from passive documentation to active diagnosis. The scale of the problem justifies such urgency. Over 80,000 teenage pregnancies have been recorded in the state in the past three years alone. While most cases occur in the 18-19 age group, cases among girls as young as 14 underscore the depth of vulnerability, though the state’s overall rate remains below the national average.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Understanding why teenage pregnancies occur is central to any meaningful intervention. Early marriage, despite being illegal, continues to be a primary driver, often reinforced by poverty, social norms, and insecurity. Illiteracy and school dropouts further compound the risk, as education remains the strongest protective factor. Equally significant is the lack of awareness about reproductive health and limited access to contraception. In many cases, stigma and silence around sexuality leave young girls uninformed and unprepared, while coercion and abuse remain underreported realities. The consequences for young women are severe and often irreversible. Adolescent pregnancies carry higher risks of complications, including anaemia, obstructed labour, and maternal mortality. Infants born to teenage mothers are more likely to have low birth weight and face higher neonatal risks. Socially, early pregnancy almost invariably leads to discontinuation of education, curtailing economic opportunities, and perpetuating cycles of poverty. The psychological toll – marked by stigma, isolation, and in some cases violence – deepens the crisis.</p>.The world pays for the wealth of a few.<p class="bodytext">Yet, an audit is only the first step. Identifying patterns and vulnerabilities must lead to sustained, preventive action. This requires a robust investment in adolescent education, particularly comprehensive sexuality education that is age-appropriate and culturally sensitive. Schools must become spaces where awareness is normalised, not suppressed. Equally important is strengthening access to adolescent-friendly health services, especially in rural areas, and ensuring that schemes like counselling centres reach those most at risk, including school dropouts and migrant populations. The audit provides an opportunity to confront uncomfortable truths. But unless it is followed by systemic reforms in education, healthcare access, and social awareness, it risks becoming another well-intentioned exercise in data collection. The real measure of success will lie not in the number of cases audited, but in the number of young lives safeguarded.</p>