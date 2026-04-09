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Action must follow teen pregnancy audit

Action must follow teen pregnancy audit

Karnataka’s move goes beyond data compilation. Can the insights ensure sustained action?
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Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:57 IST
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