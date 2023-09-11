Address alarming rise in dengue cases

A major cause for the dengue outbreak is the breeding of larvae in stagnant water, especially in households where water is collected in containers. Water also stagnates in plates below flower pots, coconut shells, old tyres and pits dug on construction sites. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), outdoor surveillance is key to dengue prevention, something that is woefully lacking in Bengaluru. An acute shortage of resources has hindered the BBMP’s battle against dengue. Each primary health centre (PHC) is required to have a team led by an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) representative to visit every household once in 15 days to inspect and remove potential dengue-breeding water sources. But with only 1,050 ASHA representatives being available, barely 25 to 50 households are inspected in a day. Bengaluru has over 28 lakh households. Another problem faced by the BBMP is ASHA workers being denied entry to apartment blocks and elite housing societies, whose residents fail to realise that dengue can strike both the rich and the poor alike.