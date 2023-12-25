Address guest faculty concerns immediately

With over 12,300 teachers in 430 first grade colleges refraining from work, about 15 lakh students find themselves in the lurch. Many colleges are contemplating postponing examinations. Such a decision will impact the academic schedule not only this year, but also the next. While the previous BJP government had increased their honorarium from 13,000 to Rs 32,000 per month, the Congress, which had promised in its election manifesto to resolve all their problems, has done little after coming to power. The problem concerns not just the future of teachers but also the future of lakhs of students, and it is unfortunate that the opposition failed to hold the government to account on this matter at the recently concluded legislature session.