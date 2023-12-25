Address guest faculty concerns immediately

The ongoing indefinite strike called by guest lecturers has crippled academic activity in government degree colleges across the state. They are demanding regularisation of services and better work conditions, and their strike has become an annual feature now, with every government promising to look into their grievances and then conveniently forgetting about them.
With over 12,300 teachers in 430 first grade colleges refraining from work, about 15 lakh students find themselves in the lurch. Many colleges are contemplating postponing examinations. Such a decision will impact the academic schedule not only this year, but also the next. While the previous BJP government had increased their honorarium from 13,000 to Rs 32,000 per month, the Congress, which had promised in its election manifesto to resolve all their problems, has done little after coming to power. The problem concerns not just the future of teachers but also the future of lakhs of students, and it is unfortunate that the opposition failed to hold the government to account on this matter at the recently concluded legislature session.
While this is the state of degree colleges, post-graduate departments in universities do not fare any better. Faced with an acute shortage of teaching staff, they depend heavily on guest faculty. When the government made an attempt to regularise their services, it found that many of them did not meet the eligibility criteria. The government faces a similar problem in the case of degree colleges.
However, the guest lecturers’ association claims that at least 4,000 teachers have completed their PhD and passed the National Eligibility Test (NET). The association has demanded that eligible teachers be absorbed immediately.
This is no doubt a Catch-22 situation because appointing ineligible or underqualified teachers would affect the quality of education. At the same time, attention should also be given to the future of these teachers, many of whom have served for a decade or more, and cannot be employed elsewhere as they have crossed the age barrier. The government should explore if these teachers can be trained and regularised. Guest lecturers are meant to be hired on a stop-gap basis to temporarily fill regular vacancies.
However, in some cases, vacancies of regular teachers exceed 75%. Instead of filling up such vacancies, the government has taken the easy way out by appointing guest lecturers and continuing their services indefinitely, paying them meagre salaries. The government should immediately fill all vacancies both in degree colleges and post-graduate departments and resolve the problem without any further delay so that the future of students is not jeopardised.