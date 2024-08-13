Address medical staff safety, here and now

The strike by doctors of several hospitals across India, in protest against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, highlights the serious risks that medical personnel face in the line of duty. Doctors in many cities are demanding better security for all medical staff on duty in hospitals. The young postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the Kolkata hospital, and the accused, a civic volunteer, has been arrested. Though early investigation and prosecution have been promised, the doctors are right in demanding a safe and secure environment for work. The attack has drawn attention because it points to the additional risks that doctors face, in addition to the usual occupational hazard of facing violence from patients and their relatives.
Doctors have protested against violence in the past also. Thousands took out a ‘Rajghat Chalo’ march in Delhi in November, demanding an end to violence, and seeking stronger measures to counter it. On an average, India has seen at least one protest a month by doctors on this issue, showing how common the threat is, and how the existing measures are not enough. Many states have put in place laws that make violence against healthcare personnel a non-bailable offence, and prescribed fines and jail terms for offenders. However, not many convictions have taken place under these laws. Last month, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for central legislation and started a campaign for doctors’ safety, pointing out that the “ambience in our hospitals is one of fear and mistrust”. It has also opposed criminal prosecution of doctors in work-related cases.
Several reasons contribute to the increasing violence and the heightened sense of insecurity among doctors. Healthcare personnel are always understaffed, facilities are inadequate, and the patient load keeps increasing. The IMA says doctors are forced to resort to defensive treatment because of threat perceptions and possible harassment. Perceived lapses in treatment often become emotional triggers for patients and their relatives. The implementation of the laws needs to be strengthened, but that may not be enough to end workplace violence in hospitals. The Kolkata incident was not related to any complaint about treatment or conduct, but it again underlines the need for workplace safety for doctors and other medical personnel, especially women. Governments, hospital managements, and society must work towards a safe environment for them.